Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Braid raises $38 million in Series A funding to expand global embedded connectivity services

Braid raises $38 million in Series A funding to expand global embedded connectivity services

Braid has secured $38 million in Series A funding to expand its embedded connectivity platform, which connects businesses to over 600 telecom carriers across 200 countries. The technology enables companies to launch branded SIM and eSIM services without building their own telecom networks.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 7:40 PM IST
Braid raises $38 million in Series A funding to expand global embedded connectivity servicesBraid acts as a technology intermediary between businesses and telecom operators, allowing companies to offer mobile connectivity without building their own networks.

Hague-based connectivity technology company Braid has raised $38 million in Series A funding led by Octopus Ventures, with participation from KPN Ventures, the investment arm of Dutch telecommunications operator KPN.

The investment marks Braid's first external funding round since its launch in 2023. The company, which enables enterprises to offer mobile connectivity under their own brands, said it is profitable and cash-flow positive.

Advertisement

How does Braid work?

Braid acts as a technology intermediary between businesses and telecom operators, allowing companies to offer mobile connectivity without building their own networks. Through a single API, enterprises can access more than 600 carriers across 200 countries and integrate SIM or eSIM services into their existing apps and platforms.

For example, a travel company can offer customers an eSIM while booking international flights, while a fintech platform can include mobile data packages in its rewards programme. Braid manages the underlying connectivity integration, enabling businesses to launch branded services faster and avoid negotiating separately with multiple telecom operators.

Braid currently serves nearly 90 enterprise customers, including international fintech and travel companies. The fresh capital will support global expansion, strengthen carrier partnerships and accelerate development of its embedded connectivity infrastructure.

Advertisement

Connectivity across 200 countries

Braid's platform allows businesses to integrate mobile connectivity into existing applications and digital services without becoming telecommunications operators.

The company connects enterprises with more than 600 carriers across over 200 countries through a single application programming interface (API).

Businesses can embed SIM and eSIM services using APIs or software development kits (SDKs). They can also launch branded connectivity storefronts without extensive engineering development.

According to Braid, enterprises can begin live trials within three minutes and launch branded connectivity services within one week.

Traditional connectivity launches typically involve regulatory approvals, procurement procedures and carrier negotiations that can take three to six months.

New revenue opportunities

Braid's technology allows travel companies to bundle connectivity with flight bookings, financial institutions to integrate mobile services into rewards programmes and sports organisations to offer connectivity to travelling supporters.

Advertisement

The company said these services could generate additional revenue while strengthening customer engagement and retention.

Jignesh Dave, Founder and CEO of Braid, said the platform emerged from his experience operating a mobile virtual network.

"I spent 18 months and half a million euros just to sell my first SIM card, and that is why Braid exists," Dave said.

He added that embedded connectivity could help brands build stronger customer relationships and unlock new revenue streams.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more