GRAP Stage II in Delhi: Which vehicles are allowed and which are banned? Check full list

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GRAP Stage II: Which vehicles are allowed in Delhi?
According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the following vehicles are permitted under the specified conditions:
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BS-VI petrol and diesel cars: Delhi-registered cars meeting BS-VI emission standards can operate with a valid PUC certificate.
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Electric vehicles (EVs): Electric cars and other eligible electric vehicles are allowed.
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CNG vehicles: Vehicles running on compressed natural gas are permitted.
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Inter-state and inter-city buses: Electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel buses are allowed under the conditions specified in the advisory.
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Commercial goods vehicles: Eligible light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles meeting BS-VI standards or running on CNG or electricity can operate, subject to applicable restrictions and documentation.
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Emergency vehicles: Ambulances, fire service vehicles and police vehicles are permitted.
Motorists should verify their vehicle's eligibility against the latest government notification, as exemptions and conditions may vary by vehicle category.
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GRAP Stage II: Which vehicles are not allowed?
The Delhi Traffic Police advisory identifies several categories that face restrictions:
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Delhi-registered BS-III and older petrol and diesel cars: These vehicles are listed as prohibited under the advisory.
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Out-of-Delhi BS-IV and older petrol and diesel cars: These vehicles are also listed among those not allowed.
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Older diesel buses: Inter-state and inter-city buses running on BS-IV diesel or older standards are restricted.
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Older commercial vehicles: Commercial vehicles meeting BS-IV standards or older are listed as prohibited under the specified rules.
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Heavy trucks not destined for Delhi: Such vehicles may be required to divert through peripheral expressways instead of entering the capital.
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Vehicles without valid PUC certificates: Vehicles must carry valid pollution-control documentation and comply with applicable entry requirements.
These restrictions should be read alongside the revised GRAP vehicle-entry rules that took effect on November 1, 2026. Under those rules, non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi face additional entry restrictions, with specified exemptions for CNG, electric and BS-VI vehicles. The applicable rules differ by vehicle category.