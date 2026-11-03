Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
GRAP Stage II in Delhi: Which vehicles are allowed and which are banned? Check full list

GRAP Stage II in Delhi: Which vehicles are allowed and which are banned? Check full list

Motorists should verify their vehicle's eligibility against the latest government notification, as exemptions and conditions may vary by vehicle category

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 4:28 PM IST
GRAP Stage II in Delhi: Which vehicles are allowed and which are banned? Check full listDelhi Traffic Police Issues GRAP Stage II Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists to follow vehicle restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II, which has been implemented amid worsening air quality in the national capital. The advisory outlines the categories of vehicles permitted on Delhi roads, those facing restrictions and measures residents should follow to reduce pollution.

Advertisement

The traffic police, in a post on X, asked commuters to check their vehicle's emission standards, carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and drive responsibly. Residents have also been advised to check traffic updates and planned diversions before starting their journeys.

READ THIS: Delhi air quality turns 'very poor': GRAP 2 imposed, tighter curbs on vehicles and generators

GRAP Stage II: Which vehicles are allowed in Delhi?

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the following vehicles are permitted under the specified conditions:

  • BS-VI petrol and diesel cars: Delhi-registered cars meeting BS-VI emission standards can operate with a valid PUC certificate.

  • Electric vehicles (EVs): Electric cars and other eligible electric vehicles are allowed.

  • CNG vehicles: Vehicles running on compressed natural gas are permitted.

    Advertisement

  • Inter-state and inter-city buses: Electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel buses are allowed under the conditions specified in the advisory.

  • Commercial goods vehicles: Eligible light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles meeting BS-VI standards or running on CNG or electricity can operate, subject to applicable restrictions and documentation.

  • Emergency vehicles: Ambulances, fire service vehicles and police vehicles are permitted.

Motorists should verify their vehicle's eligibility against the latest government notification, as exemptions and conditions may vary by vehicle category.

ALSO READ: Delhi chokes on smog: Records season’s worst air as AQI slips into ‘very poor’ category

GRAP Stage II: Which vehicles are not allowed?

The Delhi Traffic Police advisory identifies several categories that face restrictions:

  • Delhi-registered BS-III and older petrol and diesel cars: These vehicles are listed as prohibited under the advisory.

    Advertisement

  • Out-of-Delhi BS-IV and older petrol and diesel cars: These vehicles are also listed among those not allowed.

  • Older diesel buses: Inter-state and inter-city buses running on BS-IV diesel or older standards are restricted.

  • Older commercial vehicles: Commercial vehicles meeting BS-IV standards or older are listed as prohibited under the specified rules.

  • Heavy trucks not destined for Delhi: Such vehicles may be required to divert through peripheral expressways instead of entering the capital.

  • Vehicles without valid PUC certificates: Vehicles must carry valid pollution-control documentation and comply with applicable entry requirements.

These restrictions should be read alongside the revised GRAP vehicle-entry rules that took effect on November 1, 2026. Under those rules, non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi face additional entry restrictions, with specified exemptions for CNG, electric and BS-VI vehicles. The applicable rules differ by vehicle category.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more