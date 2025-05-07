'Greatest joy to see Muridke hit, must be revisited if...': Former major general hails IAF strike on Lashkar HQ

Retired Major General Yashpal Singh Mor has welcomed India's decisive airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, particularly the targeting of Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, calling it the "greatest joy" of the operation and asserting it "must be revisited and hit again if required."

"The greatest joy was to see Muridke on the hit list! Must be revisited and hit again if required," he wrote on X. The former general also praised Col. Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed the media after the strikes, calling her a "professional officer".

"What a wonderful surprise to see Col Sofiya Qureshi brief the media. I have known her since she was a Major and contingent commander of an international training event. She's a professional officer and great pleasure to see her in this role. Incidentally, her husband is another outstanding officer presently commanding a frontline combat unit."

— Maj Gen (Dr) YashMor (@YashMor5) May 7, 2025

Muridke, located about 30 km from Lahore, has long been the ideological and operational nerve centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It was the training ground for Ajmal Kasab and other 26/11 Mumbai attackers, and has also hosted David Headley and Tahawwur Rana. Osama Bin Laden had donated Rs 10 lakh for a guesthouse there, according to news agency PTI.

The Indian Air Force struck Muridke four times in quick succession as part of a larger operation targeting nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). These included the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur, camps in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Sialkot, and Barnala — all linked to banned terror groups LeT, JeM, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Officials told the news agency that camps were camouflaged as health centres to evade global scrutiny, including by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The strikes came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 tourists and one guide were executed with headshots in front of their families, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a press conference in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Defence said that India had demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution. "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted."

The operation hit key facilities like Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, Markaz Raheel Shahid in PoK, Markaz Syedna Bilal in Muzaffarabad, and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot — all centres used to radicalise, train, and deploy terrorists across the LoC.

Indian forces relied on missiles and drones, without breaching Pakistani airspace, to carry out the strikes. All targets were selected based on credible intelligence, with a heavy terrorist presence at each site at the time of the operation, officials said.



