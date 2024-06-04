scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election results 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah wins from Gandhinagar, BJP wins from 12 of 14 seats in the state

Incumbent union home minister, Amit Shah, has won from Gandhinagar with wide margin of over 7.4 lakh votes.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Results 2024: Incumbent Union Home Minister Amit Shah has won from Gandhinagar with a wide margin of over 7.4 lakh votes. He was up against Sonal Ramanbhai Patel from the Indian National Congress.

Overall, BJP has won seven out of the total seats in the state. 

Following the rejection of the Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination form due to inconsistencies in proposers' signatures and the withdrawal of other contenders before polling, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mukesh Dalal was proclaimed the undisputed winner from the Surat seat. On May 7, polls were taken for the final 25 seats in the massive seven-phase elections.

LIST OF THE CANDIDATES WHO HAVE BEEN DECLARED WINNERS BY ECI: 



 

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 5:51 PM IST
