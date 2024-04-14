scorecardresearch
Gunmen fire outside Salman Khan's house in Bandra, area cordoned off, investigation on

A bullet reportedly hit the first floor of the building where Khan resides, police said. Initial reports suggest the weapon was imported.

Two unidentified bikers opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai early Sunday morning. Four rounds were fired outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am, an official said. 

The local police and the crime branch have started a probe into the incident, he said. A team of forensic science experts are at the spot. 
A bullet reportedly hit the first floor of the building where Khan resides, police said. Initial reports suggest the weapon was imported. 

Khan tops the list of 10 main targets of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who had vowed response to the infamous 1998 black buck hunting incident, which according to the gangster, offended the Bishnoi community. 

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Published on: Apr 14, 2024, 9:39 AM IST
