'It doesn't matter...': Salman Khan opens up on playing a second lead; says 'never felt like a superstar ever'

Actor Salman Khan, who is basking in the success of his latest release Tiger 3, recently opened up about why he went ahead with the first 'Tiger' film, his 'superstar' tag, personal preferences, and more.

Tiger 3, starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India on Thursday. The film was released across the country on November 12 on the occassion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Globally, the film has reportedly earned over Rs 425 crore.

In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, Salman Khan talked about the first 'Tiger' film, 'Ek Tha Tiger' in 2012. "I heard the narration at my farm and it was about 2.30 in the afternoon. I heard the synopsis and then the whole script, and I thought it was good. It was my first time working with YRF. Our fathers have been very close," he said.

When asked if he feels he has the superstar tag on him wherever he goes, Salman Khan said, "I have never felt that way. I have never felt like a superstar ever. My habits are not that of a superstar. The way I travel, the way I dress, there is nothing I do that speaks superstar."

Khan further added that his mind is not tuned in that way and said nothing about him is "superstarry". "I don't think Salman Khan is a superstar. I have never felt it. I am just happy to wake up in the morning, have my coffee and start my day. I just want to give my best," the Dabangg actor stated.

On the personal front, he said he prefers being in his own space. "I don't step out of the house. I have not gone out for a dinner in about 25-26 years. I go out and shoot and come back home directly. I don't even go out shopping," the actor said.

When asked if he was okay playing the second lead or a supporting role with a female actress headlining the project, the actor said, "It doesn’t matter if it is male or female. If the actor can bring in audience he or she should be big on the poster."

"They should be able to mint money for the producers and exhibitors," Khan stated.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi. It was released on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Tiger 3", set after the events of "Pathaan", is the latest film in the YRF Spy Universe and follows Salman's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country.

