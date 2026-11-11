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Gurugram construction curbs leave labourers struggling for daily wages, unions seek help

Gurugram construction curbs leave labourers struggling for daily wages, unions seek help

Labour unions have urged the administration to introduce a rehabilitation plan and direct contractors to pay minimum wages to workers affected by the construction ban

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 8:28 PM IST
Gurugram construction curbs leave labourers struggling for daily wages, unions seek helpRestrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the National Capital Region

Thousands of daily-wage construction workers are leaving Gurugram and returning to their native villages after restrictions on construction activities to curb air pollution brought work at several sites to a standstill, as reported by The Tribune.

The situation has prompted labour unions to approach the district administration, seeking financial assistance and protection for workers who have lost their livelihoods.

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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed restrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram and Faridabad, from November 5 to 20. The measures were introduced amid deteriorating air quality, with Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) also in force.

READ THIS: AQI 299 to 376: What Delhi’s air around Diwali equals in cigarettes, day by day

While essential projects involving railways, metro services and hospitals have been exempted from the restrictions, construction activity at several private sites has largely stopped, leaving daily wagers without a regular source of income.

According to The Tribune, many workers have already vacated their rented accommodation and returned to their villages. Some had travelled home for Chhath and are reluctant to return, fearing that construction work may remain suspended for an extended period.

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Workers have reportedly been told by contractors that the shutdown could continue until December. Concerns have also emerged over a possible wider construction halt during the winter, with Delhi's winter action plan envisaging restrictions from December 10 to January 20, 2027.

ALSO READ: CAQM invokes GRAP stage III in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates ahead of Diwali

Labour unions seek minimum wage payments

Labour unions have urged the administration to introduce a rehabilitation plan and direct contractors to pay minimum wages to workers affected by the construction ban.

Praveen Chaubey, a leader of the UP Labour Association, said the problem had become a recurring feature during the winter months. He argued that workers should not be left without income whenever pollution-control measures suspend construction activities.

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Daily-wage labourers depend on their earnings to meet basic household expenses, including food and rent. A prolonged shutdown could therefore deepen financial distress among migrant families.

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Published on: Nov 11, 2026 8:28 PM IST
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