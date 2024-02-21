Gurugram police announces ₹10,000 fine for blocking ambulances, fire trucks amid traffic jams

Gurugram police have declared a penalty of ₹10,000 for individuals obstructing the passage of emergency vehicles such as fire trucks and ambulances during heavy traffic congestion. The announcement was made by DCP (traffic) Virender Vij who also mentioned that a zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police would document the incident through video recordings.

"Challaning amount for the offense if Rs 10,000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition," Vij wsa quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Offenders failing to make way for emergency service vehicles will receive an immediate online challan. The challan, supported by video evidence, will be issued under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act, carrying a fine of Rs 10,000.

DCP Vij highlighted that the Gurugram traffic police already facilitate green corridors for ambulances transporting organs for transplants to various hospitals.

On the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, traffic police have tightened enforcement of traffic regulations.

Commercial vehicles occupying the first two right lanes from the Kherki Daula toll to the Sirhaul border will be fined Rs 500, as per police statements from December last year. Repeat offenders will be fined Rs 1,500.

To spread awareness about the new rules on the expressway, DCP (traffic) Virender Vij held a meeting with senior officials where transporters were instructed to ensure their drivers comply with traffic laws and avoid using the first two lanes.

Gurugram is often riddled with serpentine traffic jams during peak office hours in the morning and evening.

(With PTI inputs)

