'Hajj had deadly stampedes too': Ex-CEO counters critics slamming UP govt over Maha Kumbh

Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Wednesday drew attention to Saudi Arabia's strict crowd control measures at Hajj questioning whether India should implement similar regulations to prevent future tragedies like the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj.

"Indeed, there have been stampede and deaths during Hajj too, over the years," he said in a detailed post on X. "After a 2015 stampede, the Saudi govt tightened the rules significantly, strictly controlling numbers. No stampede since then."

Related Articles

Indeed, there have been stampede and deaths during Hajj too, over the years. After a 2015 stampede, the Saudi govt tightened the rules significantly, strivtly comtrolling numbers. No stampede since then... (1/n) https://t.co/1Wj3xsHB0h — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) January 29, 2025

His comments come in the wake of a deadly stampede at the Sangam during Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday where millions of pilgrims gathered for a holy dip. A dozen of people were feared dead, while many got injured. The opposition leaders blamed the government for mismanagement and social media erupted over outrage.

Kapoor said that one of the biggest steps, which is also controversial, was a new system of registrations, passports, and travel visas to control the flow of pilgrims. "This system is designed to encourage and accommodate first-time visitors to Mecca and Medina, while restricting repeat visits. Pilgrims who have the means and desire to perform the Hajj several times have protested what they see as discrimination, but the Hajj Commission has stated that they see no alternative if further tragedies are to be prevented."

The former top executive's reaction came after a social media user slammed critics who mocked the deaths at Maha Kumbh. The person pointed out that only 18 lakh people go to Hajj and 2500 died in a tragic stampede in 2015. "Look at liberal reaction then and look at their dance of happiness now. This country is truly cursed to have such gutter mentality people," he said. "Forget 2015, the last Hajj in 2024 had 900 people dead on the roads because of heat. Most media did not even report, let alone rejoice. Nobody mocked the dead or asked if Allah did not save them. All hate is for Hindus."

Almost all opposition parties like Congress, SP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) targeted the administration for stampede at Maha Kumbh. The Congress hit out at the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, with Rahul Gandhi saying that mismanagement and the administration's special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees were responsible for this tragic incident. Gandhi also said "VIP culture" should be reined in and the government should make better arrangements to fulfil the needs of common devotees at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.