Hampi horror: 27-year-old Israeli tourist gang-raped while stargazing in Karnataka, manhunt underway

A horrific crime has rocked Karnataka’s Hampi, where two women, a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old homestay operator, were allegedly gang-raped near Sanapur Lake on Thursday night. The women were reportedly attacked while stargazing with three male companions when a group of men arrived on a motorcycle, initiating a brutal assault.

Related Articles

According to police reports, the assailants initially approached the group around 11 p.m. asking for petrol and demanding ₹100. When their demand was refused, they turned violent, pushing the male tourists into a nearby canal and sexually assaulting the women.

Two of the male tourists, identified as Daniel from the United States and Pankaj from Maharashtra, managed to escape and alert authorities. However, the third tourist, Bibash from Odisha, remains missing.

A joint search operation led by fire officials and the police’s dog squad is underway to locate him.

Koppal Superintendent of Police, Ram L Arasiddi, confirmed that an FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including gang rape, robbery, and attempted murder. “We have formed six special teams to track down the accused. Immediate action was taken following the women’s complaint, and the investigation is in full swing,” he stated.

The victims are currently receiving medical treatment at a government hospital.

The attack has intensified concerns over tourist safety in Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Local activists and residents have urged authorities to strengthen security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.