'Hanuman Ansh' impact? Authorities propose mandatory registration, crowd-control system as Kainchi Dham sees 50,000+ devotees

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Mandatory Devotee Registration Proposed

The key proposal is a system for registering devotees in advance. The administration believes advance information on the expected number of visitors will help officials plan parking, traffic movement, shuttle services, security and arrangements inside the temple.

The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police will jointly send a recommendation to the state government for mandatory registration. Officials clarified that the proposal is not final and will depend on the government's decision.

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A possible daily cap of 20,000 to 25,000 devotees was also discussed. However, officials said this is only a tentative figure and could change based on available facilities and ground conditions.

Focus on Bhowali-Almora Highway

The proposed crowd-control system is also aimed at preventing traffic congestion on the Bhowali-Almora highway. The route is important for traffic towards Almora as well as other hill districts, including Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

Officials said managing the number of visitors at Kainchi Dham is therefore important not only for the temple but also for maintaining smooth movement on the wider road network.

Separate Entry and Exit Points Planned

The administration has also agreed to separate entry and exit points at the temple complex. Officials said one-way movement of devotees could reduce face-to-face crowding and ease pressure inside the shrine.

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The arrangement could also make emergency evacuation easier, particularly because the temple attracts large numbers of elderly people, women and children.

Weekend Reviews and Shuttle Services

Crowd management meetings will now be held before every weekend at the SDM, CO and ARTO levels. Officials will assess expected footfall, parking requirements, shuttle services and possible traffic diversions.

If crowds are higher than expected, shuttle services may be operated from Bhowali and nearby areas, with KMOU and the Transport Department expected to assist.

Hotel Bookings, Bike Taxis Under Watch

The administration has urged devotees to arrange accommodation before travelling to Kainchi Dham. Officials said visitors searching for hotels or homestays after arriving often add to traffic and parking problems.

Hotel bookings may also be checked as part of the crowd-management process. The administration has also ordered action against bikes being used as taxis or private motorcycles being rented out for commercial purposes in violation of rules.

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Shipra River, Pricing Under Scrutiny

Officials also discussed protecting the religious significance and safety of the Shipra River. Monitoring will be increased, with preparations to involve the Forest Department and take action against people violating rules, including those using the river as a picnic spot.

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The administration has also asked shops, hotels and homestays to display rate lists clearly. Complaints of overcharging will be investigated, and confirmed violations could lead to action against the establishment's licence or permission.