After ₹424 crore box office run, 'Hanuman Ansh' to release in Telugu on Oct 9

After crossing the ₹400 crore mark at the Hindi box office, Hanuman Ansh is now set for a Telugu release. The film, which gathered pace in theatres on the strength of word-of-mouth, has now got a Telugu trailer and an official release date.
Following its run in the Hindi belt, the film will release in Telugu on 9 October. Hombale Films, the banner behind blockbusters such as Kantara and KGF, has taken charge of the Telugu release. The company, which has already been handling the film’s overseas distribution, announced that Hanuman Ansh will arrive in Telugu in cinemas on that date.
Along with the release date announcement, the makers unveiled the Telugu trailer on 5 October. The trailer offers glimpses of Baba Neem Karoli’s journey to becoming a sadhu, the widely discussed incident in which the British threw him off a train, and scenes of him showing people the way. The trailer has been receiving a positive response on social media.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film has continued to post strong box office numbers. Even after 60 days in theatres, its run has not slowed. On Sunday, 4 October, it collected ₹3 crore in a single day. Made on a limited budget of ₹2 crore, the film has so far recorded a worldwide gross collection of ₹424.24 crore.
The story revolves around Lakshmi Narayan, an ordinary young man who chooses the difficult path of renunciation and spirituality after the death of his mother. He later becomes known across the world as Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinav Satya plays the lead role, while Chandan Ke Anand, Poornima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagwandas Patel are also part of the cast.
After its record run in Hindi cinemas, Hanuman Ansh is now heading for Telugu-speaking audiences with a new trailer, a 9 October release date, and box office figures that have climbed to ₹424.24 crore worldwide.
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