Happy Diwali 2024: Top auspicious items you can buy to seek Maa Lakshmi’s blessings this festive season

India is celebrating Diwali Thursday, October 31, 2024, marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. People worship Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kuber on this special day to invite prosperity and happiness into their lives. Homes are adorned with flowers, diyas, and lights, and families make rangolis, wear new clothes, exchange gifts, and visit loved ones.

Lakshmi Puja, the main ritual of the festival, is performed to seek the blessings of the goddess of wealth. To enhance the auspiciousness of the Puja, here’s a list of traditional items to buy for Diwali 2024.

Top 10 auspicious items to buy on Diwali

1. New idols or pictures of Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kuber

Adding new idols of Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kuber to your puja room is a beautiful Diwali tradition. Whether they are made of clay, silver, or gold, these idols symbolize divine blessings for wealth and protection. Place these in your puja area to invite prosperity.

2. Raw turmeric

Raw turmeric is a symbol of purity and protection, and it’s considered highly auspicious. Keep it in your puja space as an offering to Maa Lakshmi, as it is said to enhance the ritual’s spiritual potency.

3. Dakshinavarti shankh (conch shell)

Buying a Dakshinavarti shankh is a popular Diwali tradition. Fill it with rice and kumkum, place it in the puja area, and it is believed to attract good fortune and positive energies.

4. Broom

Buying a broom on Diwali symbolizes removing negativity and inviting positivity into the home. The broom represents Maa Lakshmi and the cleansing of any bad energy, making way for blessings.

5. Gomti Chakras

Cowries and Gomti Chakras are regarded as symbols of wealth and protection. They are associated with Maa Lakshmi and are believed to bring prosperity when placed in the puja space.

6. Puffed rice and batasha

Offerings like puffed rice and batasha (sugar crisps) are made to please Maa Lakshmi. These are placed in the puja area, symbolizing abundance and blessings in the form of food and sustenance.

7. Gold or silver coins

Gold and silver coins with engravings of Maa Lakshmi are considered extremely lucky. Many people purchase these on Diwali as a way to invite wealth into the home.

8. Betel, Bilva, and Tulsi leaves

Betel, Bilva, and Tulsi leaves are essential for a complete Lakshmi Puja ritual. Each leaf has unique properties that add to the auspiciousness of the ritual and are said to purify the space. So buying these plants will prove to be very auspicious.

9. Lotus seed and lotus flower

The lotus is Maa Lakshmi’s symbol. Bringing lotus seeds and flowers into the home during Diwali puja is a way of honouring her and seeking her blessings for beauty, wealth, and purity.

10. Diyas (earthen lamps)

Lighting diyas during Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness. Decorate your home with five big earthen diyas and 25 smaller ones to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, symbolizing divine light.

These auspicious items, when used during Lakshmi Puja, are said to attract divine blessings and prosperity. Following these traditions, rooted in centuries-old practices, makes Diwali a deeply spiritual celebration and ensures that Maa Lakshmi’s grace illuminates your home throughout the year.

