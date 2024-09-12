Haryana Elections 2024: Fate of Deepender Hooda unclear as Congress sticks to policy of not fielding sitting MPs

In the run-up to the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress party has stuck to its strategy of not fielding sitting MPs, despite aspirations from within. There is also no clarity on whether Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, one of the prominent figures in the party, also seen as a potential chief ministerial candidate from the party, would contest as his name did not figure in the final list of the contenders.

The Congress, which largely opted to go solo in the elections, unveiled its final list of candidates just before the deadline for filing nominations. The party had initially considered alliances with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Samajwadi Party, but negotiations broke down over seat-sharing disputes and strategic differences. As a result, the Congress entered the polls with only one partnership—with the CPI(M), leaving the Bhiwani seat for its ally.

Deepender Hooda, the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, has been a key figure in the party’s campaign but is expected to continue his role in national politics as the Rohtak MP, in line with Congress’s decision not to field any sitting Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha members in the state polls. The party’s Haryana in-charge, Deepak Babaria, had made it clear that no MPs would be allowed to contest the assembly elections, though they could vie for the chief ministerial position post-elections if supported by newly-elected MLAs.

While Deepender remains out of the race, his father, Bhupinder Hooda, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, is contesting from his stronghold of Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. The party has also fielded several other high-profile candidates, including state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

The final list of Congress candidates also highlighted the rise of political dynasties in Haryana, with many leaders’ sons and relatives being granted tickets. Among them are Aditya Surjewala, son of MP Randeep Surjewala, who will contest from Kaithal, and Anirudh Chaudhary, grandson of former Chief Minister Bansi Lal, running from Tosham.

Despite some internal disagreements, particularly regarding a potential alliance with AAP, the Congress remains optimistic about its chances in the October 5 polls. The counting of votes will take place on October 8, which will reveal whether the party’s decision to contest largely solo will pay off, and whether the Hooda family will retain its dominant influence in Haryana politics.