Haryana govt says water provided to Delhi as per allocated share: LG VK Saxena

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who assured that they are releasing water as per the allocated share. This comes after the Delhi Water Minister urged the LG to intervene and discuss Delhi’s water shortage with the Haryana government. She said that Haryana has released less water than they are supposed to.

"Spoke to Hon'ble CM, Haryana, Shri Nayab Saini ji yesterday. He reiterated that water was being provided to Delhi as per allocated share and assured of all possible help, despite the state's own constraints due to the ongoing heat wave," Saxena said in a post on X.

The national capital has been facing a shortage of water amid the unprecedented summer heat this season.

The LG, who met Atishi as well as Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday, urged them not to indulge in blame game and resolve the issues amicably. He had assured them of discussing the water shortage issue with the Haryana government.

Atishi said that Haryana releases 1,050 cusecs of water in the Munal canal during summers. Even with evaporation loss, 990 cusecs of water reach Delhi’s entry points. But in the past few days, this level has decreased to 840-850 cusecs.

The AAP minister said that seven water treatment plants in Delhi are dependent on the Munak canal for water.