Have foreign tourists really ditched Goa? Not quite, UK travel agency releases its findings on India

A UK-based travel agency has named India as the top emerging travel destination for 2025, with interest soaring over 100% year-on-year. And, Goa is the top destination capturing global travellers' interest. Goa recently made headlines after an entrepreneur, citing data, claimed that foreign tourist arrivals here had dropped significantly in the last few years. Goa's tourism department rejected the data, saying the numbers were misleading.

Now, Away Holidays, a global travel agency, has come up with findings that suggest that India is the most favoured destination for 2025 and Goa maintains its top position. "Goa - maintains its position as the top destination, with searches increasing by 22% year-on-year. Known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and laid-back charm, Goa remains a must-visit for sun-seekers and party-goers alike."

"Driven by a surge in enquiries, travel experts at Away Holidays have named India as the top emerging destination for 2025, with interest soaring over 100% year-on-year. The top five destinations capturing global traveller interest are Goa, Udaipur, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jaipur," the agency said.

According to its findings, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh have all seen a significant rise in tourist interest, showing impressive growth within the past year. India is shaping up to be one of the hottest destinations for 2025, with a surge in enquiries, more than doubling year on year, it said.

The most popular travel destinations in India are Goa, Udaipur, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jaipur. While Goa leads the list, Rajasthan and Delhi have witnessed an extraordinary 82% jump in global travel searches. However, Udaipur and Jaipur have seen an 18% decline in interest.

"The growing interest in places like Rajasthan and Delhi points to a renewed excitement for India’s iconic historical and city highlights, while spots like Udaipur and Jodhpur might feel the pressure as travellers branch out to discover new and different parts of the country," the travel agency said.

The agency's numbers are based on search trends, while the debate around Goa is on actual arrivals from 2019 to 2023. Gautam Munjal, founder and CEO of Minimalist Hotels, recently told Business Today that foreign arrivals in Goa have dropped compared to what it was 10 years ago, but it is in line with the overall trend in India.

The travel agency also identified five up-and-coming Indian destinations — Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh. Rajasthan leads with an impressive 82% growth in searches, with popular spots like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer continuing to attract attention.

Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh have emerged as unconventional favorites. Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh each recorded a 50% increase in global searches. "Uttarakhand is becoming a favourite for those seeking spiritual and natural getaways. Known for its sacred towns like Rishikesh and Haridwar, as well as the scenic hill stations of Nainital and Mussoorie, the state offers a serene escape into nature," the report highlighted.

For Arunachal Pradesh, the report said that this easternmost state is attracting travellers looking for off-the-beaten-path experiences.

Gianni Leone, Senior Product Director at Away Holidays, said it's clear that travellers are seeking more than just the usual holiday hotspots - they're after destinations that offer a deeper, more authentic experience. "We're also seeing a strong trend towards exploration of lesser-known regions like Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh. These areas provide a unique mix of natural beauty, spiritual depth, and off-the-beaten-path adventures."

