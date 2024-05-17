‘Have had the mandate for last 10 yrs, never misused’: Amit Shah on claims that BJP wants to amend the Constitution

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, dismissing the Opposition’s claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to wil 400 seats in order to amend the Constitution. Shah said that they had the mandate for the last 10 years to make changes in the Constitution but never did. He asserted that they want to win 400 seats to bring stability, protect the borders, and make India the third-largest economy in the world.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Amit Shah said, “We have had the mandate to change the Constitution for the last 10 years, but we never did that. What do you think Rahul Baba and company would say, and the country will believe it? This country has given us a clear mandate, and the people of this country already know that Modi ji already had sufficient majority to change the constitution, but we never did that."

The home minister said that BJP wants to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to bring stability to politics, protect the border, make India the third-largest economy in the world, ensure that the few poor people who are yet to get the benefits get it, ensure clean water for every household, ensure every senior citizen above the age to 70 years get free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh.

#WATCH | On BJP's "400 paar" and the speculations around it especially regarding a change in the Constitution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Definitely not. We have had the majority to change the Constitution for the last 10 years...We never did it...Bahumat ka durupayog… pic.twitter.com/Ms1Ig3hbtS — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

He also highlighted the BJP’s record in fulfilling its promises, including the abrogation of Article 370, removing Triple Talaq, constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“We never needed 400 seats for a big step; we can do it now. Won't anyone try to expand their work; won't the BJP expand itself?" he said, adding that there is not much difference between 272 and 400.

Shah’s response comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that once BJP comes to power they will destroy the Constitution that gave rights to the poor, backward, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, farmers, and labourers of India. “And today, big leaders of the BJP say that if they win the elections, they will uproot this book," he said at a public rally in Odisha's Balangir on May 15.

“The history of misuse of majority is not of my party but of majority during Indira Gandhi’s time,” said Amit Shah, adding that the Indira Gandhi-government changed the article, extended the Lok Sabha, imposed Emergency, and sent 1.5 lakh people to jail for 19 months. He said BJP never misused the majority.

