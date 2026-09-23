IIT-B student death: Suryanaryana Doolla sent on leave, institute appoints 10-member panel

On Tuesday, Sahil's parents alleged that he had faced casteist slurs, abuse and humiliation at the institute, and demanded action against those found responsible for his alleged suicide. After visiting the Mumbai Police Crime Branch office, Sahil's parents demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Professor Doolla.

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Parents allege casteist slurs and humiliation

Sahil's mother, Sonali Wakode, was quoted as saying by PTI, "I have full faith in the Crime Branch and request that the investigation into my son Sahil's death be completed fairly, thoroughly, and strictly in accordance with the FIR. The allegations and circumstances recorded in the FIR must be properly investigated, and appropriate action should be taken against those found responsible."

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She claimed that Sahil had told the family that he was being tortured, abused and humiliated on the basis of his caste.

"He specifically told us that Professor Suryanarayana Doolla would say 'I am from an upper caste and you are from a lower caste.' According to what Sahil told us, this had been continuing for around three months," she claimed.

Sonali Wakode said that when the family met Sahil in his hostel room on September 13, he told them he was being tortured and subjected to abuse.

"We tried to give him moral support and advised him to focus on his studies because he had secured admission to IIT and had a bright future ahead. In hindsight, I feel that telling him to tolerate the situation was our mistake," she said.

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Questions over cheating allegation

She also objected to the institute's initial claim that Sahil had been allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an examination, and said anyone making allegations of cheating must provide evidence.

"I am also concerned by what appears to be a change in IIT Bombay's position or statements regarding these allegations. I request the authorities to examine this carefully and determine whether such allegations have any evidentiary basis or whether they are diverting attention from the issues raised in the FIR," she said.

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Father seeks arrests, says son was a bright student

Sahil's father, Ravindra Wakode, said the truth would come out only after the accused in the case were arrested.

"Sahil was a bright student. Cracking the JEE Advanced exam is not an ordinary achievement. Look at his All India rank," he said.

The parents said they have faith in the administration and the Constitution and believe their son will get justice.

What the police and institute have said

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A senior Crime Branch official said the statements of Sahil's parents had been recorded. Statements of IIT Bombay officials, including Professor Doolla, were yet to be recorded and they would be summoned for questioning soon, he said.

Sahil Wakode, 22, was a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. He was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The campus witnessed protests after the student's death, prompting the police to step up security measures. Professor Doolla was removed as dean of Administrative Affairs after protests by students and political activists.

Alumni body seeks fair probe, no media trial

The IIT Bombay Alumni Association said the institute was going through an extremely difficult period, and that its students, faculty members and staff deserve an environment that is equitable, inclusive, safe and supportive of their well-being.

"We fully support a fair, transparent, and speedy investigation into this tragic event, and urge that all procedures be conducted with complete fairness and without prejudice. We strongly appeal against online speculation, media trials, or nasty conclusions directed at any individual," it said.

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"We stand ready to collaborate with the institute to strengthen mental health resources, support campus well-being, and help rebuild trust across our entire community," the statement added.

Activist calls for debate on SC/ST Act case

IIT Bombay alumnus and activist Sudheendra Kulkarni has urged the withdrawal of the SC/ST Act case against Doolla, saying the law has been widely misused and calling for a national debate on its reform.

He also said higher education institutions, including IITs, must continually improve campus life to ease student stress, and that coaching and peer-support initiatives are needed for students from marginalised communities.