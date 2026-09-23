India ranks 18th in global lithium-ion battery supply chain: Where it stands and what needs to improve

India’s overall position reflects a mixed performance across these parameters. It ranked 13th for raw materials and 10th for battery manufacturing, indicating relatively stronger positions in these parts of the supply chain. However, it ranked 26th on ESG, 21st on industry, innovation and infrastructure, and 13th on downstream demand.

China remains dominant

China's position at the top of the battery supply chain remains particularly significant. DSP noted that the country holds roughly 90% of global anode-material capacity and close to all of the world's graphitisation capacity, making graphite a major potential bottleneck for the battery industry.

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The battery market is also undergoing a significant chemistry shift. Lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, accounted for more than 55% of global EV batteries in 2025, up sharply from 24% in 2021. The transcript attributes the shift largely to cost, with LFP packs more than 40% cheaper per kWh than NMC packs in 2025.

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Battery demand set to expand

The supply-chain ranking comes as global battery demand is expected to expand sharply. DSP's estimates show total battery demand rising from around 1,591 GWh in 2025 to 3.5–4.4 TWh by FY30, implying an annual growth rate of roughly 17–23%. Electric vehicles remain the largest demand pool, while energy storage and AI data centres are emerging as important sources of incremental demand.

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AI data centres are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, with battery demand estimated to increase from about 15 GWh in 2025 to 209–300 GWh by FY30.

For India, the ranking therefore comes against a rapidly expanding global market. Its relatively stronger scores in raw materials, battery manufacturing and downstream demand provide a base, while its lower rankings in ESG and industry, innovation and infrastructure point to areas that remain important for strengthening its position in the global lithium-ion battery supply chain.

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