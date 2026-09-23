Why the principal secretary to the Prime Minister feels India can't be complacent despite strong economic fundamentals

Speaking during the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, he also stressed the need to make more in India and competitively. "We have a significant merchandise trade deficit," he pointed out.

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The journey, he said, must move from Make in India to Design in India, Innovate in India and then Lead from India.

Efforts were being made to improve manufacturing performance and skilling of young people, according to Mishra.

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He called on the banking and financial services industry to not just fund next year's growth but finance the next generation of Indian enterprise.

"It is to finance the capabilities that will define India's place in the world. It is to convert India's scale into prosperity, its potential into capability and its economic strength into leadership," Mishra noted.

India's financial system will need to mobilise large amounts of capital for infrastructure, manufacturing, urbanisation, energy transition and innovation, he stressed.

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But he also urged lenders to move from collateral to cash flows. He feels technology can help banks assess businesses on parameters like GST returns, payment flows, etc.

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"This is not an argument for lower standards of credit appraisal. It is an argument for better information and better credit appraisal," said Mishra.

During the speech, he also highlighted the efforts made over the past decade to clean up the bank balance sheets.

" Finance cannot support sustained investments when the institutions providing that finance are themselves carrying the burden of past misallocation of capital," Mishra noted.