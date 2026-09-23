Who is Amogh Kaloti, the Maharashtra official whose order became key to Tata Sons battle

Kaloti is known for his focus on rules, procedure, and punctuality, the report said. People familiar with his working style describe him as meticulous and particular about hearing all sides before reaching a decision. He is also known to stay back to complete the day’s cases rather than leave matters pending.

Kaloti came into focus after his May order directed SRTT to defer its board meetings while an inquiry was conducted into the composition of its board. The restriction later had a direct impact on Tata Sons. With SRTT unable to convene a board meeting, it could not complete the process required to jointly nominate a representative with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust for the Tata Sons AGM.

The AGM meeting scheduled for August 18 was subsequently adjourned for lack of quorum, bringing Kaloti's regulatory action into the wider Tata governance dispute.

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What Kaloti ordered in May

The dispute began with questions over the composition of the board of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the principal Tata Trusts and a 23.56% shareholder in Tata Sons.

In May this year, Kaloti directed SRTT to defer its board meetings while his office investigated allegations of violations of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act relating to the number of lifetime trustees on its board. The restriction meant SRTT could not convene its board and take decisions that required its approval.

At the time, this was essentially a regulatory action concerning the functioning of a public charitable trust. But SRTT is not an ordinary trust. Together with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), it is a key shareholder in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

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That meant restrictions on SRTT's functioning soon had consequences at Tata Sons.

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How the order reached Bombay House

The impact became clear on August 18, when Tata Sons was scheduled to hold its annual general meeting.

Under Tata Sons' Articles of Association, the quorum for a general meeting requires representation jointly nominated by SRTT and SDTT, provided the two continue to hold at least 40% of the company's ordinary shares.

But SRTT could not convene its board because of the Charity Commissioner's restriction. The two trusts were therefore unable to jointly nominate the required representative. Tata Sons could not secure the necessary quorum, and the AGM had to be adjourned. It was the first such instance in the group's history.

Some of the Tata Group's senior executives and stakeholders waited for around half an hour before the meeting was adjourned, according to FE.

Tata Sons later received a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies to hold its AGM, giving it until the end of December.

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Why the timing mattered

The adjournment came at a particularly sensitive time for Tata Sons.

One of the resolutions before shareholders was the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as a director. Chandrasekaran was due to retire by rotation and needed shareholder approval to continue on the Tata Sons board.

Days earlier, on August 12, Chandrasekaran had informed the Tata Sons board that he would not seek another term as chairman after his current tenure ended on February 20, 2027. Tata Trusts accepted that decision the following day and asked Tata Sons to begin the process of setting up a Selection Committee to find his successor.

The AGM was to decide on Chandrasekaran's continuation as a director, not on a fresh term as chairman. But a Tata Sons chairman must also remain a director, making the AGM resolution important to what happened next.

Had the AGM proceeded normally, shareholders could have dealt with Chandrasekaran's directorship, and Tata Sons could have moved ahead with the leadership transition announced days earlier.

The board could also subsequently have revisited his decision not to seek another term as chairman. Either route could still have produced differences between Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board.

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Instead, the AGM process itself was interrupted.

From succession to a boardroom battle

On September 17, the Tata Sons board voted 4:1 in favour of giving Chandrasekaran another five-year term as chairman. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, one of the Trust-nominated directors on the Tata Sons board, opposed the proposal.

Tata Trusts challenged the validity of the decision. It argued that Tata Sons' Articles require the affirmative support of a majority of the Trusts' nominee directors for the appointment or reappointment of a chairman.

There are currently two such directors. Venu Srinivasan supported the resolution while Noel Tata opposed it. The Trusts argue that a majority among two means both directors must support the proposal, and that the September 17 resolution therefore failed the requirement.

Did Kaloti's order Cause The Tata Dispute?

Not quite.

The differences between Tata Trusts, Noel Tata, and the Tata Sons leadership cannot be traced solely to Kaloti's May order. Questions over Tata Sons' listing and Chandrasekaran's future have their own history.

But Kaloti's intervention became an important factor in how and when the conflict unfolded.

By preventing SRTT from holding board meetings, the order constrained one of Tata Sons' biggest shareholders at a critical point in the company's leadership transition. It contributed directly to the lack of quorum that stopped the August AGM from conducting its scheduled business.

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The restriction has had other consequences too. The FE reported that SRTT's inability to meet was also holding up the search for Tata Sons' next chairman and affecting decisions involving grants.

Who is Amogh Kaloti?

Born on April 25, 1976, Kaloti studied at VMV College in Amravati and completed his LL.B. from Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Law College in the city, according to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner's official website.

He began his legal career as an advocate at the District and Sessions Court in Amravati before being appointed District and Assistant Sessions Judge on October 17, 2013.

Kaloti went on to serve as District Judge at Buldhana, the Link Court at Mehkar, the City Civil and Sessions Court in Mumbai, and the District and Sessions Court in Aurangabad. He later served as Principal District and Sessions Judge at Washim and Registrar (Vigilance-II) in the Bombay High Court Registry.

He has also worked in the Maharashtra government's Law and Judiciary Department, where he served as Joint Secretary, Secretary, and Solicitor & Legal Adviser at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Kaloti took charge as Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner on February 12, 2024.