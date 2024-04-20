'He shouldn't make such remarks but...': Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar's ‘paida bahut kar diye’ jibe

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that making personal remarks won't benefit the people of Bihar. This came after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a comment about RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav regarding the number of children he has.

“With folded hands, I want to tell the chief minister that you are senior to us, and we respect you and will continue to do that. You can say whatever you want, that is your right,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“Whatever he would say, that is going to be a blessing for us. However, making personal comments won't help the people of Bihar. He shouldn't make such remarks. But whatever he says, I will take it as a blessing,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav responded to a personal attack made by Nitish Kumar at a rally in Katihar.

Nitish Kumar targeted Lalu Prasad over dynastic politics, mentioning how Lalu appointed his wife, Rabri Devi, as Bihar chief minister after he had to step down due to conviction in the fodder scam.

“Nowadays, (promoting) his children,” Nitish said.

“Paida toh bahut kar diye…Itna jyada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal-bachcha? (Produced too many…Should anyone produce so many children),” he asked rhetorically.

“Now they have involved their daughters, two sons, and everyone. They keep saying something or other everywhere. People forget the old things, hence, I want to tell everyone that no work used to get done. People could not get out, there were no roads or education,” the chief minister said.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari criticized Nitish Kumar, stating that the chief minister has "completely lost it."

“The BJP stopped him from sharing the stage with the prime minister, and this has pained him. Besides, he saw people's anger yesterday during the polling. He can see (BJP-led NDA's) defeat, and that's why he is making personal attacks on Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he added.