'He slept on floor last night': Pushpa 2 superstar Allu Arjun's first statement after release from jail

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was released from jail on Saturday following his arrest in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre that resulted in the death of a woman. The actor, who spent the night in custody, addressed the media and fans gathered outside his home in Jubilee Hills shortly after his release.

“I respect the law and will fully cooperate with the authorities,” Allu Arjun stated, reassuring his supporters. “There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen.”

Sources indicate that Arjun, identified as prisoner number 7697, spent his overnight stay on the floor of the jail. He was arrested at his residence on Friday and initially placed under a 14-day judicial remand by a lower court. His release came after the High Court approved his bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Arjun's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, expressed frustration over the delay in releasing the actor, stating, “They received an order copy from the High Court, but despite that, they didn't release Allu Arjun... they will have to answer... this is illegal detention, we will take legal action. As of now, he has been released.” Reports suggest that the bail order copies were not uploaded in a timely manner, leading to Arjun's overnight detention.

The incident occurred on December 4 during the premiere of his blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, where a chaotic rush of fans led to a stampede.

A 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised in the aftermath. The city police subsequently filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management based on a complaint from the family of the deceased.

In his remarks, the 41-year-old actor expressed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support during this challenging time. He conveyed his condolences to the victim's family, describing the incident as an “unfortunate” and “unintentional” accident. "We are sorry for what happened," he added.

Arjun was taken to Chikkadpally police station before being presented in Nampally court, where he was remanded to judicial custody. He later sought relief from the charges and the quashing of the FIR in the Telangana High Court, which granted him interim bail for four weeks. Justice Juvvadi Sridevi remarked that the actor, despite his celebrity status, could not be held prima facie responsible for the incident, as he was merely attending the film premiere.

The investigation into the incident continues as authorities seek to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from Apoorva Jayachandran)