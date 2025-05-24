'He will live in comfort in Europe or US': Taslima Nasreen says Muhammad Yunus belongs in jail, not abroad

Controversial author Taslima Nasreen has launched a fiery attack on Muhammad Yunus, calling for the Nobel Peace laureate and Bangladesh’s interim leader to be jailed for what she claims are grave crimes committed during his time in power.

“I’ve heard that Mr. Yunus is going to resign and live the rest of his life in comfort in Europe or America,” Nasreen wrote on X. “Why should he be allowed to leave? He should be imprisoned.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Yunus, 84, has reportedly considered stepping down amid mounting pressure from political parties and growing unrest over stalled reforms. He took charge last August following a student-led uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

But Nasreen accused him of inciting jihadist mobs, engineering unrest, and handing over strategic assets to foreign powers. “As soon as he entered the country, he had five cases against him dismissed,” she alleged. “He incited jihadi militants and mobs to violence, spread hatred and malice to eliminate the opposition… So many have been harmed, so many lives lost!”

She claimed Yunus “has given birth to a generation that is frenzied, unstable, irrational, and intolerant,” and that he has jailed innocent people, orchestrated violence, and damaged Bangladesh’s foreign relations.

Advertisement

“Should he walk away free without facing any justice for all this?” she asked. “He must spend the rest of his life in prison. So many others have been sentenced to life for far less — why should he be spared?”

I’ve heard that Mr. Yunus is going to resign and will go off to live the rest of his life in comfort in Europe or America. Why should he be allowed to leave? He should be imprisoned. As soon as he entered the country, he had five cases against him dismissed. From his position as… — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) May 23, 2025

The comments come amid deepening uncertainty over Yunus’s future. Nahid Islam, a prominent student leader and head of the new National Citizen Party, said Yunus was “visibly upset” and may resign if reforms cannot move forward. “He feels trapped between demands from different political camps and growing public impatience,” Islam said.

Advertisement

Yunus has yet to publicly respond to the accusations or confirm any plans to step down.