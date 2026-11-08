'Heading to Bastar': PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with security forces, recalls region’s journey from Naxalism to development

“This is an area where Naxalism once held sway and now, development is flourishing,” he said.

PM said he would use his visit to pay tribute to the security personnel serving in the region.

Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. This is an area where Naxalism once held sway and now, development is flourishing. I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation. दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर बस्तर जा रहा हूं। कल तक जहां नक्सलियों का कहर था वहां आज विकास की बहार है। वीर जवानों, उनके बलिदान, त्याग और तपस्या को नमन करने जा रहा हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2026

“I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation,” he added.

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A Diwali tradition with soldiers

Modi had said a day earlier that he would continue his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the country's soldiers.

In a video message posted on his social media handles, the prime minister said he would celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. He also said the country was being illuminated with lights on the eve of Deepavali, describing it as a reflection of the country's resolve against darkness.

“My heartiest greetings to all of you for Diwali. I wish for peace, prosperity and happiness for all of you in the coming days. I also celebrate Deepavali like you with great enthusiasm,” he said.

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The prime minister said he has been celebrating Diwali with the brave soldiers of the country every year.

“This time also, I will continue the tradition,” he said, adding, “Have a great Diwali”.

His earlier message had not disclosed where he would spend the festival.

From darkness to development

In a message posted on the government's 'Jan Sampark Portal', the Prime Minister had described Diwali as a festival marking the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and hope over despair.

“Dear fellow citizen, warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali! This festival celebrates the eternal victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and hope over despair,” he said.

He said the festival was also a time to cherish India's traditions and strengthen the bonds of togetherness.

“May Diwali illuminate every home with happiness, harmony and prosperity. May this festive season inspire us to spread kindness, embrace positivity and work towards a brighter future,” he said.

Modi urged people to move forward with renewed energy and determination to build a prosperous and 'Viksit Bharat'.

“Once again, wishing you a Happy Diwali,” he said.