Heatwave alert: IMD issues red alert for north India till May 30, Rajasthan gets scorched at 50 degree Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 26 issued a red alert for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Madhya Maharashtra.

In its forecast, the IMD said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist for Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh till May 30.

Apart from these states Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat, Chhattisgarh are also likely to experience severe heatwave conditions till May 30.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 50 degrees for the first time in this summer season. The 50 degrees celsius temperature was recorded in Phalodi in the last 24 hours.

"Maximum temperature has reached 50 degrees celsius for the first time in this summer season in Rajasthan. The highest temperature of 50 degrees was recorded in Phalodi in the last 24 hours," Radheshyam Sharma, Director at Jaipur Meteorological Centre told ANI. He said that temperature is likely to fall by about 2-3 degrees from 28-29 May.

The scorching heat continues in most parts of Rajasthan and the average humidity level in most parts of the state has been recorded between 15 and 30 percent, the IMD said.

Jaisalmer at 48.9-degree Celsius was the second hottest place in Rajasthan on May 25, followed by Barmer (48.8), Bikaner (47.2), Churu (47), Jalore (46.9), Fatehpur (46.7), Kota (46.3), Ganganagar (46.2), Chittorgarh (45.8), Karauli (45.2), and Vanasthali (45.2).

Other cities in the country, which recorded extreme temperatures on May 25, were: Ahmedabad (Gujarat) recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4°C, Patiala (Punjab) recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6°C, Orai (Uttar Pradesh) 45.0°C and Najafgarh (Delhi) recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8°C.

Rainfall alert for Bengal, NE states

Meanwhile, the weather department issued a red alert for isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) for for Assam & Meghalaya on May 27 and May 28, and heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on May 29.

In another alert, the IMD warned of isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (>204.4 mm) in the Gangetic West Bengal region on May 26 and May 27. The sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on May 27 and May 28, it added.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on May 26 & 28, and heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on May 27.

A orange alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, which is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on May 27, 29 & 30, and heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on May 28, according to the forecast.