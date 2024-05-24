IMD issues heatwave warning for Delhi, 3 more states; red alert to Kerala over heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning, with a red alert, for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi for May 24. The forecast also predicts heatwave conditions in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

According to a weather bulletin from the weather department, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in many/most parts of Rajasthan during 23rd-27th; in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during 23rd-27th; West Uttar Pradesh during 26th & 27th; in isolated pockets of Delhi during 24th-27th May, 2024."

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Rajasthan, few parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, pic.twitter.com/sfz3B0hsLq — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2024

As per the weather bulletin, heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh until May 27; in Gujarat till May 26; in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra till May 25; and in Uttar Pradesh over the next three days.

Warm night conditions remain over Rajasthan till May 27 and in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till May 25.

According to the forecast, the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and the sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim will see scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) for the next 7 days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 26th & 27th with isolated very heavy rainfall on 27th May, 2024,” IMD said.

The IMD forecasted heavy showers for Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry on May 24, Andhra Pradesh on May 25, and Kerala until May 25.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal districts of West Bengal and adjoining districts of North Odisha on 26th and 27th May,” according to the press release.