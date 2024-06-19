Warmest night in 12 years! Not only days, nights are scalding too in Delhi

scorecardresearch
India
Delhi heatwave: The previous warmest night was recorded 12 years ago in June 2012, when the minimum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi heatwave results in unusually warm nights too (PC: PTI) Delhi heatwave results in unusually warm nights too (PC: PTI)

Heatwave in Delhi: It is not the days that are experiencing an intense wave of heat, but the nights are equally warm too in the national capital. Delhi, on Wednesday, experienced the warmest night in 12 years. The minimum temperature settled at 35.2 degree Celsius, which is a significant eight notches above the season’s normal. 

The previous warmest night was recorded 12 years ago in June 2012, when the minimum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius. Tuesday night was warm too with minimum temperatures at 33.8 degree Celsius. 

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR hospitals are seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heatstroke and exhaustion. The elderly and the immuno-compromised have been advised by the doctors to avoid stepping outdoors. The Delhi government has also reserved two hospital beds in government-run hospitals for heat stroke patients, while five have been reserved at LNJP Hospital. 

Delhi is expected to witness some relief from Wednesday as temperatures are expected to gradually decline. Delhi is expected to witness some light rainfall on June 20. 

The national capital’s peak power demand has also shot up due to the persistent heatwave. On Tuesday afternoon, Delhi’s power consumption reached 8,647 MW, the highest ever for the city. 

The previous highest peak power demand in the national capital was 8,302 megawatts (MW) on May 29 this year. Delhi's peak power demand reached 8,000 MW for the first time on May 22, 2024, they said.

Published on: Jun 19, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
