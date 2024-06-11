Heatwave in Delhi: IMD says temperature to touch 47 degrees this week, issues orange alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that between June 11 and June 13, the maximum temperature in Delhi will touch 47 degrees Celsius and issued an orange alert in the Delhi-NCR.

Some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha will also experience heatwave-like conditions. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 44 and 30 degree Celsius, respectively, the Met department said.

The weather office had previously predicted clear skies with heatwave conditions alongside breezes at speeds going from 25 to 35 km per hour during the day on Tuesday.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above the season’s average. Narela was the hottest at 46.6 degrees Celsius followed by Najafgarh at 46.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees Celsius and Palam at 44.1 degrees, the Met department said.

The IMD said from June 12 to 15, similar conditions are also likely to affect parts of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. On June 11 and 12, warm nights are also very likely in some parts of East Madhya Pradesh.

On June 11 and 12, isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar are likely to experience a heat wave or severe heat wave. From June 11 to 15, similar weather is likely to occur in some parts of Uttar Pradesh.