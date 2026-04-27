Heatwave: There are hottest places today; IMD issues fresh alert for north, central India

India is staring at another day of extreme heat, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that heatwave conditions are very likely across large parts of the country over the next 24 hours, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat, according to its latest bulletin issued on April 27.

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The forecast underscores the persistence of a severe early summer surge, with hot and humid conditions also expected in southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, while “warm night” conditions — offering little overnight relief — are likely in parts of north and central India.

Nation under heat stress

The warning comes after temperatures on April 26 hovered between 40°C and 46°C across most parts of India, with Akola in Maharashtra recording a scorching 46.9°C, one of the highest readings of the season so far.

Daily Weather Briefing (27.04.2026)



Heat wave conditions likely to persist over parts of northwest & central India on today & abate thereafter.



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For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/wV5bB4nhOG… pic.twitter.com/3rE9wWOxMs — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 27, 2026

Large swathes of north, central and western India are already experiencing temperatures significantly above normal. In several regions — including parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh — deviations have crossed 5°C above average, intensifying the heatwave impact.

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Where heatwave hit today

According to IMD’s latest assessment, isolated heatwave conditions are expected today across:

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab

Gujarat and Vidarbha

Parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

Simultaneously, coastal and southern regions are likely to grapple with hot and humid weather, raising discomfort levels and health risks even where temperatures are relatively lower.

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No immediate relief, but slight dip ahead

The IMD has indicated that there will be little to no change in maximum temperatures over northwest India in the next 24 hours, meaning the current intense conditions are likely to persist through today.

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However, a gradual drop of 3-5°C is expected between April 28 and May 1 in northern and eastern regions, offering some respite later this week. Central India may see a milder dip of 2-3°C over a similar period.

Health risks rise as alerts intensify

The IMD has cautioned that in red alert areas, there is a “very high likelihood of heat illness and heat stroke across all age groups”, while even orange alert zones carry significant risk, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children and those with chronic illnesses.

Authorities are advising people to:

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun

Stay hydrated even if not thirsty

Wear light, loose cotton clothing

Use protective gear like hats or umbrellas

Traditional cooling drinks like lassi, buttermilk and lemon water have also been recommended to maintain hydration levels. Beyond public health, the heatwave is also impacting agriculture, with advisories urging farmers to adopt light and frequent irrigation, mulching, and shade protection for crops to reduce moisture loss and heat stress.