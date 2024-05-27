Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Delhi; max temp to reach 46 degree Celsius: IMD

Heatwave forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Delhi with strong surface winds on Monday. The maximum temperature, it said, was expected to settle at 46 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature too was 2.6 degree Celsius notches above normal at 28.2 degree Celsius. On Monday, the relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent.

HEATWAVE CONDITIONS IN INDIA

On Sunday, official data showed that at least 37 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above, compared to 17 places a day ago. Even the hills of Himachal Pradesh were no exception. Shimla experienced the hottest day of the season at 30.6 degrees Celsius while Una sizzled at 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Mahendragarh in Haryana recorded the maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak and Hisar witnessed maximum temperatures of 46.7 degrees and 46 degrees Celsius, respectively. Gurugram recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius, while Chandigarh, reeled under the maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Punjab, Amritsar recorded the maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana recorded the maximum of 44.8 degrees, Patiala 45.7, Pathankot 44.5, Bathinda 45.2, Faridkot 44 and Gurdaspur 44.5 degrees.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Akola imposed Section 144 until May 31 as the deadly heatwave tested the state’s disaster preparedness. Rajasthan’s Phalodi was the hottest place in the country with maximum temperature reaching 49.8 degree Celsius.

A 'red' warning has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, indicating a "very high likelihood" of heat illness and heat stroke for all age groups.

