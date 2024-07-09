scorecardresearch
Business Today
Heavy rains hit Delhi-NCR: SpiceJet Warns of flight disruptions, check details here

The airline emphasised that all flights departing from or arriving at Delhi, along with their subsequent connections, could face delays or alterations

the national capital is likely to see moderate to heavy rainfall today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). the national capital is likely to see moderate to heavy rainfall today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As heavy rains hit Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, in a recent announcement on X, SpiceJet alerted travellers about potential disruptions in flight operations originating from Delhi, anticipated as a result of the heavy rains affecting the region.

The airline emphasised that all flights departing from or arriving at Delhi, along with their subsequent connections, could face delays or alterations. Passengers are now urged to monitor their flight status closely amidst the inclement weather conditions.

Delhi Braces for Light Rains

Delhi's minimum temperature is set at 27.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as per the meteorological department's observations.

The weather forecast for Delhi outlined expectations of moderate to heavy showers in selected areas of the national capital. There were also reports of light rainfall in segments of the city in the early hours of the morning.

At 8:30 am, the humidity level stood at 84 per cent, indicating a relatively moist atmosphere. The day's maximum temperature was predicted to reach around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 76 at 9 am, categorising the air quality as 'satisfactory.'

The AQI scale ranks from zero to 500, with values between zero and 50 considered 'good,' and those between 51 and 100 categorized as 'satisfactory.'
 

Published on: Jul 09, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
