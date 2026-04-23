'Hellhole is where...': Iran hits back at Trump, calls India and China 'cradles of civilisation'

Iran's consulate in Hyderabad on Thursday criticised US President Donald Trump over his remarks describing India as a "hellhole", calling India and China "the cradles of Civilisation".

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Responding to Trump's comments where he referred to India and China as hellholes, the consulate said, "China and India are the cradles of Civilisation. In fact, the #hellhole is where its war-criminal president threatened to decimate the civilization in Iran."

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China and India are the cradles of Civilization. In fact, the #hellhole is where its war-criminal president threatened to decimate the civilization in Iran. — Iran In Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) April 23, 2026

In a separate response, Iran said, "Every day, with a new post, Trump's inhumanity proves to be beyond infinity. This is the racism itself."

Trump shared a strongly worded letter earlier in the day on birthright citizenship, criticising immigration and hiring practices in the tech sector. The letter stated that immigrants were not loyal to the United States.

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"A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet. You don't have to go too far to see that. English is not spoken here anymore. That there's almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case," the letter said.

It argued that earlier immigrant groups such as the Irish, Italians, Polish, Lithuanians, Romanians and Russians had integrated into American society, adding that "the melting pot is just a chamber pot now".

The letter also described birthright citizenship as "ludicrous" and criticised the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), stating it had "done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together".

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It further accused immigrants of exploiting public services, including healthcare, and claimed taxpayers bore the cost of treatment for undocumented individuals.

"Our nation is being overrun with Chinese coming here just to drop a baby on our shores to then bring in the entire family. How about some common sense in a bankrupt nation. ACLU Attorney Wang is pushing to destroy our national identity, turn us into a colony of China, but it's not limited to China, it's also India," the letter added.

