Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on November 26: Sources

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the fourth time on November 26, sources told India Today on Sunday. Soren is scheduled to meet Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar at 4 pm today (Sunday), and will formally stake claim to form the government.

The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be a grand event, with prominent leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, likely to attend.

Soren's return to power comes after the JMM-led coalition secured a decisive victory in the Jharkhand assembly elections. The alliance, comprising the JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the CPI-ML, won 56 out of 81 seats in the assembly.

The JMM emerged as the largest party in the coalition, winning 34 of the 43 seats it contested —the highest-ever tally for the party. The Congress secured 16 seats, the RJD 4, and the CPI-ML 2.

The BJP, which contested 68 seats, suffered a major setback, managing to win just 21 seats, its worst performance since Jharkhand's creation in 2000. Despite its loss, the BJP recorded a higher vote share at 33.18%, compared to the JMM’s 23.44%.

This marks the INDIA bloc's second consecutive term in power in Jharkhand, solidifying its political dominance in the state.