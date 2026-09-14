High-speed overhaul: Indian Railways' new push-pull plan targets 160 kmph operations

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No generator cars, lower noise and better ride

The new locomotives are designed to be more energy- and noise-efficient than current engines and will also do away with the need for a separate power generator car (PGC) that currently supplies electricity for lighting, fans and air-conditioning in conventional trains.

By integrating these functions into the locomotives themselves, Railways aims to offer a more comfortable travel experience on older trains while reducing maintenance complexity and operational costs.

Procurement model and wider context

The engines will be acquired through supply-and-maintenance contracts with private or public-sector technology partners, officials said. The move complements other ongoing railway modernisation efforts, including new track projects and freight-capacity expansion, as the network seeks to raise average speeds and reliability across mail/express and passenger services.

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While Vande Bharat trainsets use distributed traction under the coaches, this locomotive-hauled upgrade allows Railways to retain flexibility in using conventional coach designs while still delivering higher performance.