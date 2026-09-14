Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
High-speed overhaul: Indian Railways' new push-pull plan targets 160 kmph operations

High-speed overhaul: Indian Railways' new push-pull plan targets 160 kmph operations

Railways aims to offer a more comfortable travel experience on older trains while reducing maintenance complexity and operational costs.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 3:28 PM IST
High-speed overhaul: Indian Railways' new push-pull plan targets 160 kmph operationsUnder the plan, pairs of 6,000-HP locomotives will be mounted at both ends of existing coach rakes to work in push-pull mode — one pulling from the front and the other pushing from the rear.

Indian Railways is set to modernise its conventional passenger trains by inducting new 6,000-horsepower (HP) electric locomotives in a push-pull configuration, a move expected to boost speed, comfort and energy efficiency on non-Vande Bharat services.

Under the plan, pairs of 6,000-HP locomotives will be mounted at both ends of existing coach rakes to work in push-pull mode — one pulling from the front and the other pushing from the rear. This setup will deliver a combined 12,000 HP, improving acceleration and enable compatible trains to run at speeds of up to 160 kmph on suitably upgraded routes, senior railway officials told The Economic Times.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: After 800 locomotives, Alstom eyes fresh 200-unit order from Indian Railways' Madhepura plant

No generator cars, lower noise and better ride

The new locomotives are designed to be more energy- and noise-efficient than current engines and will also do away with the need for a separate power generator car (PGC) that currently supplies electricity for lighting, fans and air-conditioning in conventional trains.

By integrating these functions into the locomotives themselves, Railways aims to offer a more comfortable travel experience on older trains while reducing maintenance complexity and operational costs.

Procurement model and wider context

The engines will be acquired through supply-and-maintenance contracts with private or public-sector technology partners, officials said. The move complements other ongoing railway modernisation efforts, including new track projects and freight-capacity expansion, as the network seeks to raise average speeds and reliability across mail/express and passenger services.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT: How IRCTC pulled a record 2 million train ticket booking on a single day 

While Vande Bharat trainsets use distributed traction under the coaches, this locomotive-hauled upgrade allows Railways to retain flexibility in using conventional coach designs while still delivering higher performance.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more