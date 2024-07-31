'Highly abusive, unconstitutional tirade': Cong moves privilege motion against PM Modi for praising Anurag Thakur's speech

The Congress on Wednesday moved Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for backing BJP MP Anurag Thakur's 'caste' remark against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi submitted a Privilege complaint against PM Modi to the Lok Sabha Secretary General.

Amid the row over Thakur's remark against Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi shared a video of the five-time MP's speech and called it a "must hear".

Related Articles

"This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri Anurag Thakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance," he said.

As per the complaint submitted by Channi, the MP made "many objectionable remarks" in the Lok Sabha which, however, were expunged by the Lower House's chairperson Om Birla. Congress' Jairam Ramesh said that the Prime Minister encouraged a "serious breach of Parliamentary privilege", while calling Thakur's speech "highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade."

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Thakur said without naming anyone, "The one whose caste is not known is talking about census." Gandhi, however, interrupted the Hamirpur MP's speech and said that the Opposition will get the caste census bill passed in the Parliament.

"You can insult me as much as you want, but you should not forget that we will get the caste census bill passed in Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said. Meanwhile, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge commented on Anurag Thakur's remarks in the Parliament.

Kharge claimed that Thakur said all this purposely to insult Rahul Gandhi and that several of the saffron party's senior leaders have had intercaste marriages.

"They should look at themselves in the mirror and then speak... He (Anurag Thakur) is immature but there was a need for the Prime Minister to tweet? Several of their leaders are in an intercaste or interfaith marriage. Will they ask about everyone's caste? This is wrong, I condemn this," Kharge said.

Further, he condemned the Prime Minister for endorsing Anurag Thakur's speech and said: "PM Modi should know where to speak and who to defend. Leaving that aside, he is talking about inflaming sentiments. This should not be allowed in Parliament, it should be expunged."