Himanta Biswa Sarma's claim on Champai Soren: 'His phones could be tapped, might've been a plan to honey trap him'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday made a huge claim with regards to former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren. Sarma said that it is suspected that Soren's phones could be tapped and there might have been a plan to 'honey trap' him.

He claimed that a woman had also been meeting with two SIs. He also noted that Soren was under surveillance of his own government's police for the last 5 months. "Soren was put under surveillance even before he was in talks with the BJP," Sarma was quoted as saying by newswire PTI.

The Assam CM, who is also BJP's Jharkhand election co-incharge, said that Soren's people nabbed two sub-inspectors (SIs) of Jharkhand Police's Special Branch in a Delhi hotel as they were purportedly keeping a watch on the ex-Chief Minister.

"As per the two SIs, orders to track Soren came from a 'person in Constitutional position' and the Special Branch Chief," Sarma said. He added that the Delhi Police has taken the 2 SIs in custody and is currently probing the matter.

Sarma's claim comes a day after Champai Soren announced that he is joining the BJP on August 30. Soren, who has also earned the monicker Jharkhand's Tiger, said that he is joining the saffron party to save tribal identity and existence, which is at risk in the state's Santhal Pargana region due to infiltration from Bangladesh.

He said that only the BJP seems serious to tackle the issue of tribals and others are indulging in vote bank politics. "In many areas, including Pakur, Rajmahal, their number has become more than that of tribals. Apart from politics, we have to make this issue a social movement, only then the existence of tribals will be saved," Soren said.

Moreover, the Jharkhand politics veteran said previously that he experienced "bitter humiliation" as CM, compelling him to choose a different path. Soren alleged that his government programmes in the first week of July were cancelled abruptly by the party leadership without his knowledge.

He said that due to this, he was left with three options -- quit politics, float a party or join hands with a like-minded political party.

Champai Soren was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for a brief period of time after Hemant Soren resigned following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged land scam case. On July 3, Champai Soren stepped down as the Chief Minister after the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Hemant Soren.