HMPV outbreak: Mumbai reports its first case, all India tally rises to 8

In Mumbai, a six-month-old girl was diagnosed as the eighth case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India, and the third case in Maharashtra.

The infant was hospitalized on January 1 due to severe cough, chest tightness, and a drop in oxygen levels to 84%. She was discharged after a five-day treatment. Prior cases in Maharashtra were reported in Nagpur, involving a seven-year-old and 13-year-old. Other confirmed cases came from Karnataka (2), Gujarat (1), and Tamil Nadu (2).

Several states, such as Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Bihar, have issued statements encouraging the public to remain calm amidst the situation. Mizoram has established a committee to oversee the spread of HMPV. Isolation wards have been set up in civil hospitals in three cities in Gujarat, namely Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot.

In response to increasing cases of HMPV in China, the Centre has advised states to enhance surveillance for respiratory illnesses such as ILI and SARI, and educate the public on preventing the transmission of HMPV.

Discovered in 2001, HMPV is a widely studied respiratory pathogen with global circulation. It primarily impacts children