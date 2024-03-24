Holi 2024: Blinkit delivers gujiya mould in Bengaluru in 3 minutes. User's appreciation post here

A Bengaluru man, Tanay Srivastava, recently expressed his satisfaction with the quick-commerce service Blinkit on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Srivastava shared that he was able to receive a gujiya mould, which he ordered for his mother, within three minutes.

While tagging Blinkit and its CEO Albinder Dhindsa, the user wrote: "APPRECIATION POST. Mom's Gujia mould broke. Couldn't go to get one immediately. Ordered from Blinkit. It arrived in 3 freakin minutes. This is some level of operational excellence. Two years back, I believed Blinkit is weak operationally. Perspective changed (sic)."

APPRECIATION POST



Mom’s Gujia mould broke. Couldn’t go to get one immediately.



Ordered from @letsblinkit

It arrived in 3 freakin minutes🤯

This is some level of operational excellence @albinder



Two years back I believed Blinkit is weak operationally

Perspective changed🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/VDVRLbMFrD — Tanay Srivastava (@SinAyByCosAy) March 22, 2024

His post caught the attention of Dhindsa who expressed his delight at having changed Srivastava's perception of the company. "Glad we are able to change your perspective! Happy Holi to you and the family (sic)," the Blinkit CEO said in response.

The post elicited positive responses from other users as well, many of whom praised Blinkit's efficiency.

"Agree with you! Happened to get most of my orders in 6-12 minutes. I stopped stepping out of home for literally anything... All my neighbourhood shops sell at MRP only and I pay the same at Blinkit and might get some offers too... Long live Zepto and Blinkit," a user said. "Blinkit took its name way too seriously," another user said in jest.

In another instance, a social media user, Debarun Talukdar, narrated his experience of ordering a traditional Indian outfit from Blinkit for his German colleague during the Diwali season.

Talukdar said in his post: "My colleague from Germany visited the India office today and was surprised to see everyone wearing traditionals (We had our Diwali puja in office today). Everyone wanted him to wear kurta pyjama and to my surprise Blinkit was delivering in less than 10 mins!!! Amazing!"

Debarun Talukar also shared a picture of his German friend wearing the kurta pyjama set he ordered from Manyavar via Blinkit. Talukdar's post garnered attention online, including from Blinkit's CEO, who confirmed that the company had recently started listing traditional outfits on its platform. Blinkit's rapid delivery service was lauded by several users, with one even calling it a 'game-changing moment'.