Holi 2025: UP Police issues guidelines, says no new tradition to be allowed. Details here

The Uttar Pradesh Police have issued strict guidelines for Holi 2025, disallowing new traditions and advising preventive actions against anti-social elements. These guidelines come as Holi coincides with Friday Ramzan prayers, necessitating special precautions.

"No new tradition should be allowed to be started during festivals. All festivals should be celebrated traditionally," the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

As per the UP Police directions, anti-social elements should be identified in advance and effective preventive action should be taken against them. "After reviewing the disputes and cases related to Holi in the past years, effective preventive action should be taken accordingly."

In preparation for upcoming festivals like Holi, Friday prayers, and Eid, the Bareilly police have ramped up efforts to ensure peace by closely monitoring social media platforms. Inspector General of Police, Bareilly range, Rakesh Singh, has directed media cell personnel to be proficient in social media operations, forming part of a continuous surveillance system.

Each district is required to assess their Digital Volunteer Groups' presence and activity to ensure effective coordination and information exchange. Should any group have insufficient members, local police stations have been instructed to recruit additional volunteers.

Singh stated, "Each district should evaluate the presence and activity of members in their Digital Volunteer Groups, ensuring effective coordination and information exchange."

Police have been instructed to maintain detailed records of digital volunteers, with at least two skilled personnel at each station dedicated to media tasks.

Senior officers will counter misinformation by debunking misleading posts or videos through video bytes and media briefings.To streamline communication, an integrated WhatsApp group will be created to share critical updates across districts.

Additionally, efforts to increase public awareness of notable police work, especially by women officers, will be promoted on social media.

In Sambhal district, authorities have escalated security with 16 fairs planned. "The procession of fairs will be taken out tomorrow. The total number of fairs is 16," stated Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia. Officials have formed 27 quick response teams, established zones and sectors, and deployed a significant number of CCTV cameras and police officers.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh has urged the Muslim community to respect the festival by offering prayers at home. "I request my Muslim brothers, our festival (Holi) comes once a year. We respect you, you also please respect our festival and offer Namaz at your homes only," Singh stated.