'Hooda created rift in family...people will teach him a lesson': Babita Phogat on cousin Vinesh joining Congress

Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat has accused senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of creating a rift in her family after her cousin Vinesh Phogat joined the grand old party recently. Babita Phogat, who joined BJP in 2019, said Vinesh took a hasty decision when she joined the Congress.

"Bhupinder Hooda succeeded in creating a rift in the Phogat family. People will teach him a lesson. The Congress' agenda has been to divide and rule. They have always worked to break families," Babita Phogat said.

Babita also said that Vinesh should have listened to Mahavir Phogat, her father and Vinesh's uncle. "Mahavir Phogat is Vinesh's guru. She should have obeyed her guru. Guru shows the right path," she said, adding that Vinesh should have focused on her wrestling career and she could have won an Olympic Gold in 2028.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on September 6. Vinesh has been fielded by the party from Julana, where she will square off with BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi.

Earlier today, Vinesh's coach Mahavir Phogat said her niece should not have joined politics at this stage and aimed for an Olympic gold in 2028. Mahavir exuded confidence that the party will retain power in Haryana for a third time in a row. He also claimed that when he spoke with Vinesh recently she had no intentions of joining politics.

"It was my wish that she focus on her game and win a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics. I feel she should not have joined politics at this stage. I wanted her to continue wrestling," Mahavir said. When asked if his niece had consulted him before making the move, Mahavir said, "There was no talk regarding this. Had there been one, I would have advised her against it. But children these days take their own decisions".

On Congress's claim that the BJP will be ousted from power in Haryana, he said, "When results are declared (on October 8), you will see. The BJP will be back in power".

In the 2019 assembly polls, Babita contested from Dadri but lost the poll to Independent Somveer Sangwan. This time, the saffron party has fielded Sunil Sangwan, while the Congress has yet to announce its candidate. Babita supported the BJP's decision of not fielding her.

"Party is bigger than the individual and the country is bigger than the party. I stand with the decision of the top leadership of the BJP. Being a dedicated party worker, I will continue to discharge every responsibility given by the organisation," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)



