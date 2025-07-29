'How can elections be fair if...': Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata over alleged voter list manipulation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come under sharp criticism from BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who has accused her of manipulating the state's electoral process by allegedly facilitating the enrolment of illegal Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi immigrants through the politically motivated misuse of the voter registration system.

In a letter dated July 29 addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, Adhikari wrote: “Mamata Banerjee’s assertion that BLOs are merely State Government employees and her attempt to intimidate and manipulate the electoral process by instructing BLOs to ensure that no names are removed from the Voter List, is clearly an unauthorized attempt to dilute the Voter Lists for political gain.”

“How can elections be fair if the Chief Minister pressures officials and challenges the ECI’s autonomy? It is a direct attack on our democracy.” said Adhikari

The Chief Minister’s public comments, according to him, amount to direct and unjustified interference in the responsibilities of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and the overall electoral process overseen by the Election Commission of India.

Citing Mamata Banerjee’s recent remarks, Adhikari highlighted her disapproval of the training conducted in Delhi for nearly 1,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), noting her claim that neither she nor the Chief Secretary had been informed about the exercise. He argued that her assertion that BLOs are state government employees was a calculated move aimed at politically influencing the revision of the electoral rolls.

“These statements are not only an affront to the autonomy and authority of the Election Commission,” he wrote, “but also a veiled attempt to intimidate and coerce BLOs, who are tasked with ensuring the integrity of the Voter List and the electoral process.”

Adhikari stated that Mamata Banerjee's remarks compromise the independence of election officials and contribute to an atmosphere of fear and pressure, potentially endangering the democratic process.

He also raised concerns about the integrity of upcoming elections in West Bengal, especially following a sharp increase in Form-6 applications for voter registration in sensitive border regions, which he suggested may be linked to illegal immigrants.

He called on the Election Commission of India to take immediate action by investigating Banerjee’s statements and ensuring that election officials are able to perform their duties without interference from the state government. According to him, it is essential to safeguard the electoral process from coercion, manipulation, or political pressure in order to maintain public trust in democratic institutions.