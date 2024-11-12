How CPI (M) plans to guard its lone bastion in Maharashtra

The CPI (M) is intensifying efforts to retain its hold over the Dahanu (ST) assembly constituency, its only stronghold in Maharashtra, ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. The party has ramped up its campaign through numerous rallies and women-focused events to secure support for incumbent MLA Vinod Nikole.

Located in the tribal-dominated Palghar district, Dahanu has been a CPI (M) stronghold since 1978, with the party winning nine out of ten elections in the constituency under the representation of five different candidates. This legacy is intertwined with the region’s history as the epicenter of the Warli Adivasi Revolt (1945-1948), which continues to resonate among the local population, according to a CPI (M) statement.

The CPI (M) has outlined an extensive campaign schedule that includes 21 public meetings between November 10 and 17. Of these, 14 meetings will take place in the Zilla Parishad regions of Talasari and Dahanu tehsils. The campaign also features seven women-centric events organized by the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), highlighting the party's focus on female voter engagement. Village meetings are set to further mobilize grassroots support across the constituency.

Prominent CPI (M) leaders, including polit bureau member Brinda Karat and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Ashok Dhawale, are expected to spearhead the campaign efforts. The party is also enlisting the support of leftist organizations such as the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) for canvassing.

Apart from Dahanu, the CPI (M) is contesting two other seats in Maharashtra: Kalwan (ST) and Solapur City Central.