How much money did Vijay have in his bank accounts when he contested Tamil Nadu polls?

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is set to become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu, had more than ₹300 crore parked in bank accounts and fixed deposits when he contested the 2026 Assembly elections, according to his election affidavit.

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Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party in the state after winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. The party still requires the support of 118 MLAs to cross the majority mark and form the government.

The financial disclosures filed along with Vijay's nomination papers offer a detailed look into the actor-politician's wealth, banking habits and investments.

The affidavit shows Vijay declaring total assets worth around ₹624 crore, including movable assets of over ₹404 crore and immovable assets worth about ₹220 crore.

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The largest chunk of Vijay's wealth sits in a single Indian Overseas Bank savings account in Saligramam, Chennai. According to the affidavit, Vijay held more than ₹213 crore in this account alone at the time of filing his nomination papers.

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Apart from this, the TVK chief also disclosed deposits across multiple bank accounts in Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank.

₹100 crore in fixed deposits

Vijay has also parked a significant amount in fixed deposits rather than market-linked investments.

The affidavit shows fixed deposits worth ₹100 crore spread across four banks - ₹40 crore with Axis Bank, ₹25 crore with Indian Overseas Bank, ₹20 crore with HDFC Bank and ₹15 crore with State Bank of India.

Despite his massive wealth, Vijay’s exposure to the stock market remains negligible. His affidavit disclosed equity holdings of less than ₹20 lakh, including shares in Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank and Sun Paper Mill Ltd.

Properties, cars and loans

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Vijay's immovable assets include residential and commercial properties across Chennai localities such as Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore and Egmore, besides agricultural land in Kodaikanal.

The affidavit also listed luxury vehicles, including BMW, Lexus and Toyota Vellfire models. He further disclosed loans and advances running into several crores to family members, trusts and associates, including ₹12.6 crore to his wife, Sangeetha Vijay.

Vijay reported an income of ₹184.53 crore for FY2024-25.

