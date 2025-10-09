Huge blow to Pakistan: Geostrategist as Taliban FM Muttaqi lands in India

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, marking a significant step in India-Taliban relations. This visit, which follows a temporary exemption granted by the UN Security Council's Taliban Sanctions Committee, is a cautious reset in the two nations' interactions. Despite India not recognising the Taliban regime, the visit indicates a pragmatic approach to advancing mutual strategic interests.

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney noted that the visit signals a possible shift in Afghanistan's regional dynamics, with both India and the Taliban seeking to counterbalance the growing influence of China and Pakistan. "The visit signals a possible shift in Afghanistan's regional power dynamics, as India and the Taliban seek to counterbalance the influence of China and Pakistan," Chellaney wrote on X. He added that Kabul's resistance to US President Trump's pressure to allow the US to reclaim the Bagram airbase highlights Afghanistan's growing independence and shifting alliances.

"The development represents a setback for Pakistan, which fathered the Taliban, and hosting Muttaqi amounts to a significant Indian step toward the Taliban regime's de facto recognition," Chellaney added.

During his week-long visit, Muttaqi is expected to hold extensive talks with Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Muttaqi on his arrival, stating, "We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues."

This visit marks the first ministerial trip from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021. Reports suggest that one of the key issues on the table is the Taliban's push for India to approve the appointment of an official envoy to the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, as well as expand the staff at the Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The visit is expected to be a setback for Pakistan, which had initially welcomed the Taliban's return to Kabul, anticipating that the Taliban would tilt Afghanistan toward Pakistan. Islamabad had hoped that the Taliban's governance would reduce India's influence in the region, as previous Afghan governments were seen as pro-New Delhi.

