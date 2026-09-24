Hurun Rich List 2026: King Khan retains India’s richest actor crown despite ₹2,490 crore valuation drop

The foundation of Khan’s balance sheet extends far beyond traditional actor fees and brand endorsements. His long-standing corporate holdings anchor his wealth, spearheaded by Red Chillies Entertainment — a full-service studio encompassing film production and visual effects — and his equity in Knight Riders Sports.

DON'T MISS | 34 years of Shah Rukh Khan: From Baazigar's villain to bollywood's eternal Badshah

Advertisement

The sports enterprise holds majority stakes in the Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL) along with overseas franchises across global leagues, establishing a revenue model insulated from the unpredictable cycles of cinematic box-office performance.

The 2026 rankings also outline shifting wealth dynamics across Indian cinema's top tier:

Amitabh Bachchan captured the second spot with an estimated net worth of ₹4,000 crore, recording a sharp increase from ₹1,630 crore in 2025. Bachchan’s surge reflects expanding asset values generated through his family office investments and extensive private real estate holdings.

captured the second spot with an estimated net worth of ₹4,000 crore, recording a sharp increase from ₹1,630 crore in 2025. Bachchan’s surge reflects expanding asset values generated through his family office investments and extensive private real estate holdings. Salman Khan entered the top tier at third place with a net worth of ₹3,000 crore, making his debut on the high-net-worth listing backed by steady theatrical returns and long-term brand equity.

entered the top tier at third place with a net worth of ₹3,000 crore, making his debut on the high-net-worth listing backed by steady theatrical returns and long-term brand equity. Hrithik Roshan secured fourth position at ₹2,500 crore — up from ₹2,160 crore last year — driven largely by the commercial expansion and valuation growth of his activewear and lifestyle brand, HRX.

While previous editions of the list featured figures like Juhi Chawla (valued at ₹7,790 crore in 2025) and producer Karan Johar (₹1,880 crore), both were absent from the 2026 roster.

Advertisement

Check the latest BT India Billionaires Ranking here

SRK’s dominant financial standing comes as he prepares to end his multi-year sabbatical from the big screen. Following his triple-blockbuster box-office run in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Khan is slated to return to theaters on December 24 with King, an action feature directed by Siddharth Anand in which he stars alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.