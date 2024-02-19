‘I dare him to contest from Amethi’: Smriti Irani’s challenge to Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister and current Amethi MP, Smriti Irani on Monday issued a challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections solely from his previous constituency.

The call was made as both Gandhi and Irani found themselves in the Amethi parliamentary constituency. In the 2019 elections, Irani emerged victorious in Amethi, defeating Gandhi, who is currently representing Kerala's Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

"Rahul Gandhi considered Amethi as the centre of power but did not provide service, that is why he was welcomed by the deserted streets of Amethi. Congress workers who welcomed Rahul Gandhi did not participate in his yatra due to which the Congress had to call workers from Sultanpur and Pratapgarh," Irani told media persons.

"Amethi's former MP insulted the people of Amethi in Wayanad. Amethi was distressed due to this. Ram Lalla's invitation was rejected by him and his family. Amethi is distressed due to this also," she said, adding, "I dare him (Rahul) to contest from Amethi alone in the Lok Sabha elections."

Amethi, once a Congress stronghold in the state, witnessed a shift as Rahul Gandhi faced defeat by a margin of approximately 55,000 votes to BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections.

With 80 seats, Uttar Pradesh contributes the highest number of Members of Parliament to the Lok Sabha. In the last general elections, the Congress secured just one seat, with Sonia Gandhi winning in Raebareli.

Despite Rahul Gandhi's loss in Amethi, he secured a substantial victory in Wayanad.

Looking ahead to 2024, Sonia Gandhi is set to move to the Rajya Sabha and has called upon the people of Raebareli to "stand by my family."

The uncertainty looms over who from the Gandhi family will contest from Raebareli.

Smriti Irani took a dig at the Gandhis, stating, "Nobody imagined the Gandhi family would vacate their seat."

The Congress remains indecisive about whether Rahul Gandhi will attempt to reclaim the party stronghold in Raebareli.

