'I don't see why...': Vikramaditya Singh summoned by Congress high command over eateries order, reprimanded

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh is in soup. He has been called to Delhi and reprimanded by the Congress leadership following a controversial order that required food outlets across the state to display the names and addresses of their owners. The decision drew significant backlash, both on social media and within the Congress, as the party had recently criticised a similar move by the Uttar Pradesh government during the Kanwar Yatra.

According to India Today, Vikramaditya Singh, who holds the portfolio for Public Works and Urban Development, was advised by the party leadership to avoid making any further contentious statements on the issue. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was reportedly displeased with Singh's handling of the matter.

The order from the Himachal Pradesh government sparked sharp criticism within Congress itself. Senior leader TS Singh Deo condemned the move, labelling it as discriminatory. "I don't see why such a decision was necessary. Just because Uttar Pradesh implemented this during the Kanwar Yatra doesn't mean we should follow. The name of an individual doesn’t matter when it’s the brand that's being sold," said the former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister in an interview with India Today.

The Congress faced further criticism from AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam, who accused the party of following the Bharatiya Janata Party's divisive approach. He claimed, "Congress is no different from the BJP now. By adopting the 'UP model,' they are fanning communal tensions just like the BJP. It's unfortunate to see the Congress, which once opposed such moves, now following the same path."

Social media users also lashed out at the Congress, accusing the party of hypocrisy. In July, Congress had strongly condemned the Uttar Pradesh government for issuing a similar directive requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. At that time, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had slammed the decision as "state-sponsored bigotry."

Now, the Congress finds itself in a tough spot, trying to defend the actions of its government in Himachal Pradesh while also addressing the inconsistency between its previous stance and the current developments. This controversy has left the party vulnerable to criticism from both supporters and detractors alike.



