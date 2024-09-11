'Sanjauli mosque will be demolished if found illegal,' says Vikramaditya Singh as tension mounts in Shimla

Hours after locals resorted to massive protests over an illegal mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that the masjid will be demolished if found illegal. He said this matter has been pending in the court for a long period. "As far as the construction of illegal buildings is concerned, the government has taken cognizance of it. I have also strongly said in the assembly that as soon as the decision comes on this, within the ambit of law action will be taken," he said in a press briefing.

"It will be demolished if it is found to be illegal. But we have to move ahead with the process of law. We want an atmosphere of peace should prevail in Himachal Pradesh," the minister said, and added that he is a proud Sanatani and had gone for the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Shimla: On the matter of alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli area, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh says, "This matter has been pending for a long period. As far as the construction of illegal buildings is concerned, the government has taken… pic.twitter.com/BO9VTGhbmm — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Earlier today, protesters demanding the demolition of a portion of a mosque in the Sanjauli area clashed with security personnel. They broke barricades and pelted stones as police used water cannons and baton-charged to disperse them. Raising slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Hindu Ekta Zindabad", hundreds of protesters gathered at the Sabzi Mandi Dhalli and marched towards Sanjauli, defying prohibitory orders and ignoring warnings by the administration.

Vijay Sharma, one of the demonstration's leaders, demanded that the structure be sealed till the hearing is concluded. "All outsiders coming to the state be registered and a vendor's policy formulated on a population basis with 95 per cent licence to Hindus," he said.

Hindu organisations have been demanding the demolition of the disputed structure in the mosque and the registration of outsiders coming to the state. They had given the call for the Sanjauli bandh on Wednesday. Last Thursday, Hindu groups staged massive protests at the Chaura Maidan in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha and Sanjauli to press for their demands.

(With inputs from PTI)

