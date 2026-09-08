"I have made contact with the family and spoken. I have promised every support to them with state and central govt to get what the country owes them for the service and sacrifice of braveheart Asst Commdt Vivek Saxena, SC of BSF," Chandrasekhar wrote on X.

I hv made contact with the family and spoken.



I hv promised every support to them with state and central govt to get what the country owes them for the service and sacrifice of braveheart Asst Commdt Vivek Saxena, SC of @BSF_India @FlagsOfHonour @mananbhattnavy@HMOIndia… https://t.co/yn853gJUYJ — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) September 8, 2026

Rajeev had earlier responded to a social media post highlighting Savitri's difficulties in pursuing the benefits promised to her family.

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"can you connect me to her please? my foundation has helped many families in similar situations -- having to deal with unempathetic local and state govt bureaucrats and politicos. i will do my best to solve her issues. its our duty to stand by families of our bravehearts we will," he said.

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Savitri has been waiting for 22 years

The post that drew Chandrasekhar's attention was shared by Navy veteran and author Manan S. Bhatt. It said Assistant Commandant Vivek Saxena fell fighting terrorists in Manipur on 8 January 2003. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra, while the state promised his family land and a memorial.

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22 years later, Savitri Saxena, now 80, is still being sent from office to office while pursuing the promised support.

She has been asked for domicile papers and questioned about where she lived before marriage.

"She is 80. She says she no longer has the strength to keep doing the rounds," the Manan wrote in the post.

An 80-year-old mother is offering to return her son's Shaurya Chakra.



Not in anger at the nation.

In exhaustion.



Assistant Commandant Vivek Saxena fell fighting terrorists in Manipur on 8 January 2003. The country gave him the Shaurya Chakra. The state promised his family… pic.twitter.com/8fgOKgq0SD — Manan S. Bhatt (@mananbhattnavy) September 7, 2026

Savitri Saxena had brought her son's Shaurya Chakra to a grievance camp and offered to return it after years of trying to pursue the matter.

"An 80-year-old mother is offering to return her son's Shaurya Chakra. Not in anger at the nation. In exhaustion," the post read.

The Navy veteran added that Savitri had said, "if this is the honour we give a martyr's mother, take it back."

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The post also highlighted the situation with the line, “A son gave his life. A mother is being asked to prove she belongs.”

Bhatt's post concluded by saying, "That should break something in all of us."

Chandrasekhar has now said he will work with the state and central governments to help the family secure what is owed to them for Saxena's service and sacrifice.